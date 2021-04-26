Abilene senior Robbie Keener allowed one earned run through four innings and the Cowboy bats blasted 10 hits to power Abilene to an 8-2 victory in the second game of a double-header versus Thomas More Prep Friday night in Abilene.
Keener struck out five and allowed seven hits in his four innings of work. He also popped two hits including a double and scored twice as the Cowboys notched their third win of the season. Senior Kaden Coup tossed the final three innings in relief. Coup did not allow a hit as he struck out six TMP batters.
The Cowboys scored twice in the first and added three in the third to take a 5-1 lead after three innings.
Coup had a pair of hits and drove in two from the leadoff spot in the order. K. Becker went three for three at the plate and drove in a run. Third baseman Carter Taplin, left fielder Zach Miller and shortstop Stockton Timbrook all had hits for Abilene in the second game win. Miller and Taplin both stroked doubles for the Cowboys.
Abilene fell 3-2 in the first game, which turned out to be a pitcher dual between Abilene’s Kyson Becker and TMP’s Morgan.
Becker gave up three runs in the top of the first and then held the Monarchs scoreless the rest of the way. He was charged with three earned runs on five hits over seven complete innings. He walked four and struck out three.
Morgan was charged with two earned runs on five hits while walking two and striking out four through six and one-third innings. Herman tossed the final two outs for TMP allowing a hit.
Coup had an RBI double for the Cowboys in the opener while Taplin, Keener, Michael McClanahan, Ben Short and Chris McClanahan also had hits for Abilene.
Abilene moves to 3-7 on the year and will travel to Concordia on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.