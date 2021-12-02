The Abilene Cowboys basketball team looks to reload its roster for the upcoming season after graduating six seniors from last years State Tournament qualifying team. The Cowboys return two starters from last years squad in seniors Kaleb Becker, and Jaylen West. Along with Becker and West, they return only four other players with limited varsity playing experience from last years team in Cooper Wildey, Braden Adams, Grant Waite, and Cameron Vinduska. Second year Cowboys Head Coach Erik Graefe also expects to get valuable playing time this year from Triston Cottone, Brax Fisher, and Thomas McClendon, along with expecting other players to step into Varsity roles. Becker returns as an all League selection, and the leading scorer for the Cowboys. The new varsity roster has plenty of talent, to once again make a post season run, and possibly win the league. Coach Graefe expects the Cowboys to be in the league title race, along with Wamego, and Marysville as other front runners. “Every league team potentially has that one player that can take over a game and make it difficult on any given night. We just need to learn to play together,” said Graefe.
The Cowboys open the season on Friday ranked #6 in Class 4A according to the KBCA pre-season rankings. They play Dec. 3 at home against Smoky Valley, and are scheduled to play five games before the Christmas break.
