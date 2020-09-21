SOLOMON – Freshman Spencer Coup rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff 46 yards and a score as the Solomon Gorillas improved to 3-0 this season with a 56-26 win over Centre on Friday night.
Coup’s first quarter return of Centre’s game tying kickoff sent the Gorillas on their way to pull out the big win. Coup added two long scoring runs in the game as Solomon put it to the Cougars in week three.
Dylan Hynes put the Gorillas on the board with a seven-yard run to give Solomon an early lead with 11:02 showing on the clock. Centre answered a minute later with a four-yard touchdown of its own.
On Centre’s kickoff, Coup returned the kick 46-yards and the go ahead score. Later in the first period, Alex Herbel busted open on a 71-yard scoring run and Coup ran in the conversion as Solomon went up 20-6 with 6:12 to play in the first period.
Herbel then returned a Centre punt for 50-yards and another Gorilla touchdown. Dawson Duryea’s two-point run gave the Gorillas a comfortable 28-6 first quarter advantage.
Solomon’s Jarret Baxa found the end zone with a 41-yard run to open the second quarter scoring for the Gorillas. Coup later added a 30-yarder as Solomon led 40-12 at halftime.
Centre added a third quarter score but Herbel came back with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Coup and following Herbel’s two-point conversion, Solomon led 48-20 headed to the fourth.
Coup found the end zone one more time in the fourth quarter as he ran for a 69-yard touchdown and then flipped a toss to Duryea for a 56-20 Solomon lead.
Centre scored the final touchdown with 3:41 remaining for the 56-26 final ending score.
Coup recorded 126 yards on the ground on five carries while Herbal added 99 yards with Baxa having 44 yards and Hynes finishing with 33 yards. Duryea and Nevante Farris also picked up positive rushing yards for the Gorillas.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Baxa led the team with 11.5 tackles while Hynes added eight and Lucas Newcomer recorded seven and a half stops. Coup returned three kickoffs for 67 yards on the night.
Solomon is scheduled to play at Herington this Friday.
