Council Grove Youth Invitational

The kids who participated in this year’s Council Grove Youth Invitational pose with their medals and the tournament standings.

 Courtesy Photo

Results 

Wamego:

Cambree Obermeyer  1st

Carter Shartzer  1st

Colin Trower  1st

Brody Peterson  2nd

Delaney Randolph  2nd

Daxtyn Ward  2nd

Kaetin Cole  2nd

Wade Hageman  2nd

Alec Wuthnow  2nd

Noah Wuthnow  2nd

Abbie Slothower  3rd

Oaklen Cease  3rd

Tripp Jenne  3rd

Jaystn Rego  3rd

Andrew Latham  3rd

Robert Collins  3rd

Clara Collins  4th

Harper Randolph  4th

Jaxon Strunk  4th

Blaiten DeWeese  4th

Dawsyn Ward  4th

Kaesen Phillips  4th

Carbon Rice  4th

Tucker Jenne  DNP (0-2)

Eli Davidson  DNP (1-2)

Luke Trower  DNP (0-2)

Hayden Emig  DNP (0-2)

Eden McAsey  DNP(0-2)

Jayce McAsey  DNP (0-2)

Council Grove:

Kolsen Taplin  1st

Dylan Durr  1st

Caleb Evans  1st

Carter Shartzer  1st

Keyen Taplin  1st

Brayden Koch  2nd

Ezra Jackson  2nd

Blaiten DeWeese  2nd

Noah Wuthnow  2nd

Henry Savery  3rd

Houston Savery  3rd

Braxton Gilbert  3rd

Eastin Shepard  3rd

Abbie Slothower  3rd

Noah Wuthnow  3rd

Carbon Rice  4th

Ethan Evans  4th

Hayden Emig  5th

Abbie Slothower  7th

 

