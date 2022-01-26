Council Grove Youth Invitational

Results
Wamego:
Cambree Obermeyer 1st
Carter Shartzer 1st
Colin Trower 1st
Brody Peterson 2nd
Delaney Randolph 2nd
Daxtyn Ward 2nd
Kaetin Cole 2nd
Wade Hageman 2nd
Alec Wuthnow 2nd
Noah Wuthnow 2nd
Abbie Slothower 3rd
Oaklen Cease 3rd
Tripp Jenne 3rd
Jaystn Rego 3rd
Andrew Latham 3rd
Robert Collins 3rd
Clara Collins 4th
Harper Randolph 4th
Jaxon Strunk 4th
Blaiten DeWeese 4th
Dawsyn Ward 4th
Kaesen Phillips 4th
Carbon Rice 4th
Tucker Jenne DNP (0-2)
Eli Davidson DNP (1-2)
Luke Trower DNP (0-2)
Hayden Emig DNP (0-2)
Eden McAsey DNP(0-2)
Jayce McAsey DNP (0-2)
Council Grove:
Kolsen Taplin 1st
Dylan Durr 1st
Caleb Evans 1st
Carter Shartzer 1st
Keyen Taplin 1st
Brayden Koch 2nd
Ezra Jackson 2nd
Blaiten DeWeese 2nd
Noah Wuthnow 2nd
Henry Savery 3rd
Houston Savery 3rd
Braxton Gilbert 3rd
Eastin Shepard 3rd
Abbie Slothower 3rd
Noah Wuthnow 3rd
Carbon Rice 4th
Ethan Evans 4th
Hayden Emig 5th
Abbie Slothower 7th
