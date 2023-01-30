Resolution of contest under review by KSHSAA
The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Hays on Friday evening to play the ranked Thomas More Prep-Marion Monarchs, and had a game ending controversial call end up extending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Cowboys missed a last second three point shot that fell of the front of the rim to seemingly fall 51-49.
The ‘seemingly’ loss by Abilene, currently may be under review by the state and KSHSAA for an official decision.
The call in question, came as the Cowboys, up 46-44 in regulation time, stopped the TMP offense from scoring as the final buzzer sounded. With no time on the clock, the game seemingly appeared over, referees had begun to leave the court. However after a referee discussion off the court, they returned and Abilene was then called for an unsportsmanlike technical foul, which allowed the Monarchs to shoot and make two free throws with no time on the clock that sent the game into overtime.
Both teams began the game playing intense pressure defense that neither team offensively responded to. A low scoring first quarter saw TMP leading 8-7 after the opening quarter.
The Monarch’s defense would continue to be impressive in the second quarter as they held the Cowboys to their lowest first half point total of the season at fifteen points.
Abilene while scoring eight total points in the quarter, scored just one basket from the field in which Brax Fisher scored off of a steal at the 5:45 mark. Made free throws would account for the other Cowboys points, but TMP would increase their lead to ten points for a 25-15 halftime lead.
An Abilene comeback would begin in the third quarter as they would begin with an 8-3 run to cut the lead in half to five points 28-23. Grant Waite, Triston Cottone, and Brax Fisher would all account for baskets during the run.
A Monarch timeout at the 3:32 mark helped slow down the Cowboys momentum, however Abilene would end the third quarter on a slim 11-7 run to close the game back to trailing by just a point 35-34.
As the fourth quarter began, the Cowboys would tie the game at the 6:48 mark when Waite would connect on his third, three pointer of the game. Abilene would then take the lead by three points at 44-41 as Waite and Keaton Hargrave would add baskets. A TMP three pointer would re-tie the game at 44-44 and it would stay that way until the 1:31 mark.
Triston Cottone would score and give the Cowboys the lead at 46-44 off an offensive inbound set play. Neither team would then score the rest of regulation time in the fourth quarter until the controversial call after time had expired that allowed the Monarchs to tie the game with no time on the clock.
In the four minute overtime, TMP would take the early lead and maintain their lead until Brax Fisher would tie the game at 49-49 by making a free throw with thirty seven seconds left. A Monarch basket at the five second mark would then give them the lead 51-49.
An Abilene timeout to set up the last play attempt, then ultimately fell just short on a three point attempt as the shot by Waite for a potential win hit the front of the rim for a 51-49 score
The Cowboys had three players score in double figures, led by Grant Waite with 16 points, Triston Cottone with 11 points, and Brax Fisher with 10 points.
Abilene will return to the court next Friday on the road for a key NCKL matchup against Marysville.
Abilene: Brax Fisher 10, Grant Waite 16, Keaton Hargrave 4, Triston Cottone 11, Stocton Timbrook 8
TMP: Harris 14, Mindrop 3, Lowe 1, Rome 18, Rozean 2, Werth 13.
