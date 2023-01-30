Grant Waite led the Cowboys in scoring against TMP

Abilene’s Senior Grant Waite led the Cowboys in scoring with 16 points in the game against TMP. 

 Brad Anderson

Resolution of contest under review by KSHSAA

The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Hays on Friday evening to play the ranked Thomas More Prep-Marion Monarchs, and had a game ending controversial call end up extending the game into overtime.  In overtime, the Cowboys missed a last second three point shot that fell of the front of the rim to seemingly fall 51-49.  

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.