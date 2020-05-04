The next sound coming from Cowboy Stadium will not be the sound of starting pistols starting races at the Abilene Invitational Track meet but the sound of construction equipment as Mammoth Construction will begin to install a new professional track surface and turf football field.
With the COVIS-19 pandemic closing schools and thus canceling all spring sports, the track at Cowboy Stadium is not currently in use. This was the last season of use for that track as it was to be replaced before next season anyway.
The Abilene public schools board of education heard updates on the stadium project from Mammoth on Friday morning and voted unanimously to approve the project with construction to begin as possible. Phase one of the project will be the removal of the former track and grass football field along with the home bleachers to begin the installation of the new professional track and the turf field.
Mammoth Sports Construction, the building partner with the school system, is a professional turf installation company and has done many high schools in the state as well as the field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at Kansas State University.
The first phase of Abilene’s project will cost just shy of $2 million for the installation of the track and football turf. This phase will also include relocating visiting team bleachers and the demolishing and rebuild of the home team seating on the west side of the stadium.
Representatives from Mammoth presented what is believed to be the final drawings of the track and turf to the board members Friday morning via SKYPE due to the meeting restrictions imposed with the pandemic. Board member Chris West made the motion to accept these plans that were approved by the board. The second came from board member Jennifer Waite.
Mammoth representatives said that construction would begin as soon as possible with a completion date for phase one being before the 2020 Cowboy football season. Phase two being the new locker rooms; concession stands and main stadium entrance may not be completed for the 2020 season.
The entire project will carry a $4.3 to $4.6 million total price tag when completed. Mammoth plans to use local contractors to handle portions of the stadium reconstruction. Its crews will be installing the track and the turf though.
The new football field will come with new time clocks and may include a video board that can be digitalized for football, track results and other school announcements.
School board president Kyle Becker said the timing was right for this project.
“It is the right time,” Becker said. “This is something that has needed to be done for quite some time.”
The board will announce fund raising efforts shortly when COVID-19 restrictions have been released or relaxed for group meetings.
