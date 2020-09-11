Being at home for the first time this season, the Abilene Cowboys looked to improve on the 0-1 start with some extra incentive. They were debuting the turf field at Cowboy Stadium.
On this night, the game belonged to the Concordia Panthers who ran past the young Cowboys 42-0 to claim the first win on the new playing surface.
Abilene was busting with pride to show off the field, new led lights and probably one of the only high school video boards that size in the state of Kansas. The rain and mud didn’t drown out the excitement in Abilene on Friday.
Mammoth Sports Construction executives were on hand to film and help show off the playing surface. Also on the sidelines was NFL veteran quarterback and Kansas State Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame member Michael Bishop who does promotional work for Mammoth. Bishop spoke to the Cowboys before game time to kick off the night.
Concordia moves to 2-0 with the win while Abilene slips to 0-2 and will host Chapman (1-1) next week for Homecoming and Senior Recognition Night.
