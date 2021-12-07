WAMEGO – Concordia High School put together a strong showing Saturday to win the 2021 Red Raider Classic at Wamego. The Panthers had 17 wrestlers participate at the meet with the team scoring 230 points to edge out Abilene who finished second with 190.5 points and host Wamego at third with 185.5 points. Chapman scored 171 points to end the meet in sixth place. Herington earned 87.5 points to finish eighth in the 13-team tournament.
Concordia grabbed championships in weights 106, 126, 170 and 182 to garner the team trophy.
Abilene got championships from sophomore Tucker Cell at 132 and senior Javin Welsh at 138. Chapman brought home two champions as junior Brayden Lexow pinned his opponent in the 220-title match while junior Troy Boyd did the same thing at 285.
Individually for Abilene saw freshman Gage Taylor place sixth at 106; freshman Joseph Welsh won third place at 126; senior Cooper Wuthnow was fifth at 126; Cell first at 132; Javin Welsh, first at 138; Dayton Wuthnow took 3rd at 138; junior Braden Wilson third at 145; freshman Landon Taplin took third at 152; Aiden Henely was sixth at 160; Eli Schubert finished ninth at 160 and junior Tristan Randles was sixth at 170.
Chapman coming off a dual loss at Clay Center on Thursday had freshman Julius Raygoza place fourth at 106; Travis Leasure was eighth at 126; Aiden Rowley finished 11th at 138; junior Justin Wisner-McLane was second at 152; Nick Anderson grabbed third place at 160 with Augustus Johns and Paul Cooper finishing third and fourth at 170. Sophomore Michael Shipman was injured during the meet but took fifth at 182; Gannon Mosher was sixth at 195 then Lexow and Boyd won their weight classes.
Herington High School had placers in freshman Benson Eggleston earning third at 106; junior Colson McIntyre was runner-up at 126 while Trenton Nuss as 11th at 170 and Peyton Taylor finished sixth at 285.
Team Scores: Concordia 230, Abilene 190.5. Wamego 185.5, Ottawa 176, Sabetha 176, Chapman 171, Salina Centra; 152.5. Herington 87.5, Cottonwood Falls 69, Tonganoxie 57, Alma-Wabaunsee 53.5, Central Heights 19 and Mission Valley 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.