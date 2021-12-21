The Abilene Cowgirls traveled on the road and lost to the Concordia Lady Panthers on Friday night 39-36 Abilene would lead the entire game, until less than a minute to go, when Concordia would finally take the lead and hold off a last second attempt by the Cowgirls
Abilene would jump out to an early 11-2 first quarter lead, led by 3 point baskets by Jenna Hayes, Lexi Barnes, and Joy Clemence. Concordia would then slowly start their comeback by scoring 15 points in the second quarter to close the gap at halftime to 22-17. Of the 11 Cowgirl points in the second quarter, 9 of them would be once again from three pointers , in which Clemence hit two and Sammy Stout would score her only points on the night.
Throughout the third quarter, the Cowgirls would be held to scoring just 6 points. Only inside baskets by both Claira Dannefer, and Jenna Hayes, along with a pair of free throws by Callie Powell would round out the Abilene scoring in the quarter for a 28-24 score
The fourth quarter would see a lot of pressure defense by both teams, leading to a bunch fouls and free throws. Abilene would struggle converting at the free throw line in the quarter, and finish just 3-12 , while Concordia would continue to close the gap by going 9-12 at the line. It would be with just 17.3 seconds to go, that the Lady Panthers would hit a pair of free throws and take their first lead of the game at 37-36. The Cowgirls would get one last chance at an offensive inbound play, down 1 point with 10 seconds to go, however the ball would by knocked free on the inbound pass, and a Concordia player would secure it and then get fouled. The Lady Panthers would then seal the win by hitting their last two free throw attempts for a final score of 39-36
Abilene would struggle scoring around the paint all night long , and would rely mainly on their three point shooting in the game “We had problems grabbing and controlling the ball tonight in our offense. We just couldn’t get anything going inside and that hurt us “ said Head Coach Mike Liby.
The Cowgirls were led in scoring by both Joy Clemence, and Lexi Barnes who both scored 9 points, while Jenna Hayes added 8 points
Abilene now 1-4 overall, and 0-1 in the NCKL, are next scheduled to play Chapman next Tuesday night.
Scoring
Cowgirls: 11 22 28 36 (1-4, 0-1)
Concordia: 2 17 24 39 (2-3, 1-1)
Abilene scoring: Lexi Barnes 9 POG, Joy Clemence 9, Jenna Hayes 8, Sammy Stout 3, Claira Dannefer 2, Alice Bathurst 2, Grace Randles 1 Callie Powell 2
Concordia scoring: Hanna Acree 12, Carlie Carlgreen 9, Cianna DeLeon 5, Hattie Blackwood 4, Taylor McDaniel 4, Ashley Bartlett 3, Callie Parker 2
