The Concordia Panthers were able to squeak by the Abilene Cowboys 13-7 in a North Central Kansas League football game Friday night in Concordia. The Panthers led the Cowboys 7-0 heading into the final eight minutes and they increased their lead with a late drive for a touchdown to go up 13-0.
The Cowboys got their offense clicking late in the fourth period as quarterback Jackson Randles connected with Kaleb Becker on a 43-yard pass play to set up first and goal at the seven yard line. Randles and running backs Keaton Hocker and Robbie Keener tried advancing the ball on the ground and following a defensive holding penalty on Concordia, Randles connected on a three-yard scoring strike to wide out Chrisxavier Cease for Abilene’s first score of the season. Becker booted the point after and later the Cowboys attempted an onside kick but with just over a minute remaining, Concordia was able to run out the clock with the win.
The Cowboys drop to 0-2 and will travel to Chapman, who is also 0-2, next Friday for the final NCKL game of the year for the Cowboys.
