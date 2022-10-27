The Abilene Cowboys will face off against the Rose Hill Rockets in their first home playoff game since 2018. The last time the Cowboys were on their turf in the Playoffs they lost to the Ulysses Tigers 28-0.

The ironic story about that game was that the Cowboys had just beaten Ulysses at home the week prior 26-20 on a game-winning touchdown pass from quarterback Jackson Randles to wide receiver Chase Mason.

 

