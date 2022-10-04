CHAPMAN – Wichita Collegiate remained undefeated at 5-0 with a 34-8 win over the Chapman Fighting Irish Friday night in Chapman.
Collegiate improved to 2-0 in the Class 3A District 6 standings while Chapman fell to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in district play.
The game went scoreless in the first period before Collegiate scored three times in the second quarter for a 21-0 lead at halftime. Collegiate added touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. Chapman scored its touchdown in the fourth quarter on an Aiden Whitely run.
Whitely ended with 114 yards of rushing on 28 carries while Cooper Lewis added 56 yards and Ondre Miles added 20. Quarterback Nick Anderson rushed for six yards and completed four of eight for 123 yards including a 53-yarder to Ian Suther. Suther finished with 87 yards on two catches. Lewis caught one for 28 yards and Whitley had a grab for eight yards.
The Irish put up over 300 yards of total offense but were guilty of two turnovers on the night.
Anderson and Lewis led the Irish defensively with 10 and seven tackles respectively. Michael Shipmam finished with five and Miles added four.
Chapman now travels to Wichita Trinity Academy (0-5) for their next district game on Friday.
