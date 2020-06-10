Representatives for the Cody Whitehair Youth Football Camp that was scheduled for late June in Abilene released an update postponing the camp until the summer of 2021.
The statement read:
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Cody Whitehair Youth Football Camp scheduled for June 29-July 1, 2020 in Abilene until next summer.
“The health and safety of our campers, coaches, and volunteers is our highest priority and look forward to seeing everyone when it’s the appropriate time to do so. As a part of this year’s camp, registered participants were to receive camp swag. We still intend to distribute the giveaways at a to be determined location for those who wish to pick it up.
“Please visit the camp website for additional information on how to receive your camp swag and a refund or credit on your payment to next year’s event.
“The interest in our first ever camp has been incredible and we will take the next twelve months to make next year’s camp even bigger and better.
“Thank you for your understanding.”
