All-pro NFL offensive lineman Cody Whitehair has announced dates for the three-day football camp to be held in Abilene.
Whitehair, an Abilene High School alum and Kansas State Wildcats football star, is currently with the Chicago Bears and he and his friends and sponsors will be returning to Abilene’s Cowboy Stadium for the three-day camp June 23 to 25.
Camp will be open to all athletes that will be entering second grade in 2021 through high school aged athletes. Registration is now being taken at Abilene Parks and Rec with June 4th being the deadline.
The three one and one-half hour sessions will focus on offense, defense and special teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.