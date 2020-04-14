A product of Abilene High School and five-year college career on the offensive line at Kansas State University, Chicago Bears center Cody Whitehair will be bringing a professional football camp to Abilene this summer.
Whitehair and his friends are still planning to host a three-day football camp at the Abilene High School football practice field in late June. As of Friday, April 10 the camp is still scheduled to happen according to local organizer Kyle Becker.
“Everything is really fluid right now with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Becker said. “But we really hope and are planning to have this camp June 29, 30 and July 1.”
Becker said that Whitehair and his friends and local organizers are doing everything they can to make the camp happen but with the pandemic and the uncertainty of the NFL schedule everything is in a fluid situation.
Whitehair who started at offensive guard and tackle during his award winning career as a Wildcat for head coach Bill Snyder has started 64 games for the Chicago Bears since being drafted in the second round, pick 56, of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Becker indicated that Whitehair’s ‘friends’ would include professional football players currently on NFL rosters including Bear’s quarterback Mitch Trubisky.
“Mitch Trubisky has committed to Cody to be here,” Becker said. “Others will commit soon and Cody is expected to bring some college football stars from K-State and others across the state, even some local flavor.”
New Abilene High School football coach Brad Nicks will have involvement according to Becker. He indicated that some of 2020 Abilene Cowboys might be asked to help out at the camp.
The camp is open for kids entering second grade through high school. Each day campers will gather in appropriate age groups for an hour and a half session focusing on offense, defense and special teams. They will learn the skills needed to prepare themselves for the upcoming football season.
The youngest group will meet at 9 till 10:30 a.m. during the three days followed by kids in sixth through eighth grade at 10:30 a.m. and then the high school group at 1 p.m.
Registration is currently underway at the Abilene Parks and Recreation. Organizers said that the camp will be limited to 100 kids in each age group and that early response has been very good with not only kids from Abilene but also many throughout the state and even some from out of state signing up. Spots are filling up according to Becker and interested kids should go to the parks and rec website (www.abilenecityhall.com) or call (785) 263-7266 to register.
Mammoth Sports Construction, who has been selected to redesign and up grade Cowboy Stadium, has pledged to be a corporate sponsor for the camp.
There will be a minimal fee of $10 to attend the camp and Becker indicated that scholarships are available through the parks and rec if needed.
