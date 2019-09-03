Cody Whitehair and the Bears have ensured his place in the team’s future by agreeing to a contract extension, as expected.
ESPN reported the 5-year deal is worth $52.5 million and includes $27.5 million guaranteed.
The timing of the agreement just before the regular season follows a pattern general manager Ryan Pace has established for contract extensions. Predecessors in that process include left tackle Charles Leno and defensive linemen Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.
Whitehair was a second-round pick out of Kansas State in 2016. He has moved back to left guard this season where he played as a rookie before playing the last two seasons at center.
