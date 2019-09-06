It was a perfect night for September football but the Clay Center Tigers rolled into Abilene with revenge on their minds after Abilene defeated them 30-6 a year ago on their field.
Friday night belonged to the much improved, much bigger Clay Center Tigers. The Tigers rolled over the Cowboys 29-0 in the North Central Kansas League opener for both schools.
Abilene couldn’t stop the Tiger run game in the first half and they couldn’t get anything working on offense all night. Unofficially Clay Center rushed 46 times for 265 yards and rushed for three touchdowns while senior quarterback Cooper Glavan went 6 of 10 for 98 yards and a score. Glavan’s TD pass came early in the second quarter.
Abilene’s rushing game accounted for 93 yards and they got 27 yards through the air on five of 13 by senior quarterback Jackson Randles. Randles was in scramble mode all night as the Cowboys offensive line had trouble stopping the Tiger defense.
Abilene (0-1) travels to Concordia next week.
