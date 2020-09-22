A few pictures from Clay Center Tennis Invitational last Saturday showing off some Cowgirls and Lady Irish.
Clay Center Tennis Tournament
Ron Preston
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man hospitalized after shooting
- Abilene, Chapman schools cancel classes
- Abilene school district cancels school Monday due to COVID
- City considering mask requirement ordinance
- County reports 13 more COVID cases, forces closer of county treasure's office
- Judy Day
- Historic soda fountain finds new home
- Michael R. Teasley
- No myth. Underground tunnel found
- School personnel changes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Local display ads by PaperG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.