CHAPMAN – The Clay Center Tigers picked up a North Central Kansas League win Tuesday night over the Chapman Fighting Irish 48-31 in Chapman.
The Tigers (3-11) picked up its second win over the Irish (6-8) this season by using a 20-point third quarter and holding Chapman to two points. Clay Center took an eight-point lead after one before the Irish rallied for a 17-14 halftime advantage.
Both teams struggled shooting the ball and turnovers were their own worst enemies.
Irish senior Jake Vercher began Chapman’s scoring in the second quarter with a pair of free throws and a layup. Sophomore Trey Adams hit a three and then a jumper to give the Irish its first lead of the game 13-12 with 1:58 remaining in the first half. After a couple of free throws, Adams beat the buzzer with a quarter ending three that sent the Irish to the locker room up 17-14.
The second started miserable for Chapman as they were whistled for five straight violations that sent Clay Center to the line. The Tigers took an 18-17 brief lead before Vercher found his shot for the Irish.
From there though it was all Tigers as they rattled off 16 unanswered points to go up 34-19 headed to the fourth.
The fourth period was pretty evenly scored but the damage had been done in the third. The Irish could not work its way out of the hole it had dug.
Junior Tanner DeMars finished with a game high 16 points to lead the Tigers with Blake Frederick adding 13 points. The Tigers used the three-ball five times during the game to get separation from Chapman with Frederick having made four of them.
Adams led Chapman with eight points while Vercher and junior Jon Jenkins each had six.
Scoring Summary:
Clay Center 48,
Chapman 31
Cl Center 12 2 20 14 – 48
Chapman 4 13 2 12 – 31
Clay Center (3-11) – Floersch 5, Glaven 6, Pfizenmaier 3, Frederich 15, Williams 3, DeMares 16. Totals: 9 95) 15-23 48.
Chapman (6-8) – Vercher 6, Adams 8, Erickson 2, Jenkins 6, N. Riegel 2, Ca Liebau 2, Stroud 5. Totals: 10 (2) 5-7 31.
