CHAPMAN – After being blown out by Wamego in week one of the football season, the Clay Center Tigers regrouped to shut out the Chapman Fighting Irish 24-0 Friday night in Chapman.
The Irish fell for the second time this year after dropping a tough game on the road at Concordia. Chapman, the defending NCKL champions, is also 0-2 in the conference this season.
Clay Center scored in each quarter of the game this week with three touchdowns and a field goal. The Tigers rushed for three scores as they picked up 214 yards on the ground. Junior Carter Long rushed 13 times for 66 yards and a score. Sophomore Owen Craig ran for 100 yards on five carries and scored and junior Brody Hayes put up 48 yards on three carries and a touchdown.
Senior quarterback Mark Hoffman completed five of ten passes for 100 yards; Junior Jackson Henry caught four passes for 75 yards while Hayes had a catch for 25 yards. Henry added the 32-yard field goal in the third quarter and was successful on three extra point attempts.
Chapman was held to 164 yards rushing with junior Aiden Whitely getting the workload of 14 carries for 62 yards. Senior Justin Wisner-Mclane had ten carries for 33 yards. Sophomore Cooper Lewis ran six times for 39 yards while senior quarterback Nick Anderson called his number eight times for 25 yards.
Anderson was two of five through the air for 53 yards with a pair of interceptions. He did lead the team defensively with 10 tackles while Cade Hanney finished with six. Juniors Ondre Miles and Weston Langvardt had pass deflections to help on defense.
Chapman (0-2) will host Marysville (0-2) this week while Clay Center (1-1) will host Abilene (2-0)
