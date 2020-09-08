CLAY CENTER – Scoring on each of their first eight possessions, the Clay Center Tigers rushed by the Abilene Cowboys 57-0 to open the 2020 high school football season.
Abilene kicked to the Tigers to open the game and it took two plays before senior quarterback Blake Frederick busted by the Cowboy defenders for 26-yard touchdown with 10:59 showing on the first period clock. Frederick had three rushing touchdowns for Clay Center in the opening win on 16 carries for 100 yards.
Clay Center returned multiple starters to their offense that shutout the Cowboys 29-0 in 2019.
Clay Center’s athleticism and experience was too much for the young Cowboys who had few returning starters, a new quarterback, a new system and first year head coach Brad Nicks. Nicks’ Cowboys might have been in a state of shock as the lost senior offensive/defensive lineman Karsen Loader to injury on Abilene’s third offensive play of the game. Loader, a team captain and senior leader of the team, was All-League as a junior for the Cowboys.
“They brought a lot of kids back and we knew it was going to be a tough game,” Nicks said. “Clay Center is a good football team and they bring back a lot of experience. We have a lot of good kids out there and it showed a little bit tonight. Losing Karsen on the first play of offense, that’s a two-way starter for us, kind of took a little bit of the wind out of our sails. But, I am proud of the kids because they didn’t quit. I challenged them a little bit at halftime and they played hard the second half.”
The Cowboys definitely missed Loader’s leadership on the defensive side of the ball as Clay Center was able rush past Abilene for 483 yards on 53 carries. That’s an average of 9.1 yards per tote.
Frederick scored two first quarter touchdowns and senior Tanner Demars added a 21-yard field goal to take a 17-0 lead after one period.
Junior Kaleb Becker started under center for the Cowboys to begin the season. Becker had a Cowboy highlight in the first quarter during Abilene’s second possession of the game. Trailing 14-0, Becker found junior wide receiver Nathan Hartman for a good-looking 38-yard completion to midfield. However the offense stalled and Becker had to punt.
Becker finished the night four of 13 for 54 yards but had several passes just miss the intended target.
“We just have a lot of loose ends that we got to clean up,” Nicks said. “We had some wide open play action passes that we weren’t able to connect on. And so many running plays that were so close. We had one guy that didn’t get his block. Just a bunch of little things, not big things, just little things.”
The Cowboys inexperienced line minus Loader struggled to get blocking for Abilene’s running game as the Cowboys gained 57 yards on the ground. Senior J’Angelo Herbert was the workhorse carrying the ball 11 times for 58 yards. Senior Caleb Burt had seven touches for 10 net yards.
Clay Center took advantage of three Cowboy fumbles that turned into points in the game.
‘This is our first time going against somebody who wasn’t our JV,” Nicks said. “We have been going against trash cans and some of our
younger kids. It is our first test and I think we were a little shell-shocked.
“We’ve got to raise our toughness and our intensity and we will do that. The kids will do that. They’ll continue to work hard and we’ll get better.”
Frederick added three scores in the second period and the Tigers had three more in the second half for the win. Fellow senior Logan Mullin also rushed for three scores in the opener.
Clay Center’s success against the Cowboys was entirely on the ground as Frederick only attempted three passes in the game completing one for 29 yards.
Defensively for the Cowboys, Herbert led the team with 14 tackles from his defensive back position while nose tackle Burt had nine stops. Junior Rowdy Kuntz had seven tackles and a forced fumble.
The Cowboys (0-1) are set to open the newly renovated Cowboy Stadium on Friday against NCKL foe Concordia (1-0). The Panthers were 14-7 winners over Wamego in week one.
“I know the kids are really excited about the stadium,” Nicks said. “Concordia will be another great test for us. They have a great running back and they are a very good program. We’ll have to make some strides but usually we see the biggest jump between week one and week two. I think we have a lot of potential and hopefully we can put some things together and get better next week.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.