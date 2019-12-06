CLAY CENTER —The Chapman Fighting Irish lost a hard-fought dual to Clay Center Thursday night in the season opener.
Chapman had some individual success in their respective weight classes however, were unable to overcome the deficit created by so many open weight classes.
Senior Zach Ferris (220) was able to win via technical fall, outscoring his opponent 17-1. Ferris is preseason ranked second in Class 4A at 220.
Junior Wisner-Mclain (145) showcased his wrestling prowess by pinning his opponent in the first period. Wisner-Mclain is a freshman for the Irish. Sophomore Gannon Mosher (160) started his varsity season off on the right foot by pinning his foe in the second period.
Senior Jacob Doolittle (195) and junior Ryan Hengemuhle (182) also added to the overall team score via open weights in their classes.
“We just need to keep rowing the boat in the right direction,” Chapman head coach Zach Lucas said. “There are things we can fix in the wrestling room, for sure, but we have a lot of good things that we can build on. This is a great bunch of guys and I’m proud to be a part of their season. We’ll just have to keep grinding.”
Chapman’s varsity will compete this Saturday at the Mission Valley Tournament while junior varsity travels to the Salina South Tournament.
Individuals: 106: 113: 120: 126: 132: 138: Isaiah Johnson (CCC) over William Anderson (CHAP) (Fall 2:48) 145: Justin Wisner-Mclain (CHAP) over Taylor Dumas (CCC) (Fall 1:47) 152: Brett Loader (CCC) over Kyler Welling (CHAP) (Fall 2:40) 160: Gannon Mosher (CHAP) over Ethan Kirkby (CCC) (Fall 3:33) 170: 182: 195: 220: Zachery Ferris (CHAP) over Keegan McDonald (CCC) (TF 17-1 4:00) 285: Logan McDonald (CCC) over Colt Sell (CHAP) (Fall 0:47)
