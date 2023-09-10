CLAY CENTER – Senior running back Brody Hayes scored three touchdowns Friday night as the Clay Center Tigers moved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 61-0 victory over the Chapman Fighting Irish.

Hayes rushed for 196 yards on seven carries with a rushing score and he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Cole Pladson for another score. His third touchdown came after returning a 93-yard kick to the endzone.

 

