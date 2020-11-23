For the second year in a row, the Abilene High School Cheer Squad finished in the Top Six of the Class 4A state competition at Spirit Game Day championships in Topeka. This year because of COVID-19 the performances were filmed in Abilene and submitted virtually.
Directed by Kim Funston, Becky Stout and Jennifer Schrag, the Cowgirls advanced to the state finals and came home with the State Runner-Up trophy. Abilene finished second place with 85.25 points just behind Baldwin at 88.85. Third place went to Louisburg (83.35) followed by Bishop Miege (82.6), Wellington (82.55) and Topeka Hayden (81.55).
Participating for Abilene were back row from left: Elise Ketcher, Anna Shafer, Amelia Arevelo, Aelyn Arevalo-Pecina, Allie Cross, Jessa Howard and Trisha Heitschmidt. Front row: Erika Lynn, Kathryn Coleman, Anika Cox and Maggie Gantenbein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.