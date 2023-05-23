Top 6 for team points – Top 4 are state qualifiers.
Results for Abilene and Chapman
Girls High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 3rd, 5-2
Avery Baer, Chapman, 4th, 5-0
Boys High Jump
Tyler Green, Abilene, 1st, 6-2
CJ Holm, Chapman, 4th, 6-0
Boys Pole Vault
Parker Farr, Abilene, T-6th, 11-0
Girls Long Jump
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 17-03.75
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 6th, 16-04.50
Boys Long Jump
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 21-03.75
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 35-08.25
Claire Wasylik, Chapman, 5th, 34-07.75
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 116-05
Boys Javelin
Ian Suther, Chapman, 1st, 157-09
Girls Shot Put
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 3rd, 34-03
Boys Shot Put
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 4th, 45-06
Girls 100M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th, 15.93
Tessa Bender, Abilene, 5th, 16.32
Boys 110M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 14.92
Girls 100M Dash
Haley litzinger, Chapman, 2nd, 12.78
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 3rd, 12.80
Boys 100M Dash
Ian Suther, Chapman, 6th, 11.48
Girls 200M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd, 26.49
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 5th, 26.94
Boys 200M
Gage Picking, Chapman, 4th, 22.93
Tyler green, Abilene, 5th, 22.94
Girls 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 10:29.69 (Jadence Coyle, Eden Bathurst, Sammy Stout, Chloe Rock)
Chapman, 5th, 10:46.98 (Jade Beary, Hailey Briggs, Paisly Jaderborg, Avery Baer)
Boys 4x800M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 8:04.38* (Oscar Espinoza, Grant Waite, Dayton Wuthnow, Triston Cottone)
New school record.
Chapman, 3rd, 8:14.24 (Seth Crouse, Drew Elliott, Darren Klukas, Dereck Klukas)
Girls 1600M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 5:13.95
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 2nd, 5:40.59
Hailey Briggs, Chapman, 6th, 6:11.02
Girls 4x100M Relay
Abilene, 2nd, 50.60* (Tessa Bender, Claira Dannefer, Chloe Rock, Renatta Heintz)
New School Record
Chapman, 4th, 50.65 (Tanith Elliott, Chandler Bliss, Emma Wehrmeister, Haley Litzinger)
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 43.54 (Ian Suther, Aiden Whitley, Gage Picking, Blake Hornaday)
Abilene, 3rd, 43.62 (Zeb Schultze, Carson Woodworth, Taygen Funston, Tyler Green)
Boys 400M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 50.95
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 4th, 51.85
Kameron Krogman, Chapman, 6th, 53.67
Girls 300M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 48.00
Amara Johnson, Abilene, 5th, 50.64
Boys 300M Hurdles
Judah Bowell, Abilene, 1st, 39.02
Girls 800M
Eden Bathurst, Abilene, 1st, 2:24.28
Jade Beary, Chapman, 4th, 2:33.26
Boys 800M
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 1:59.66
Grant Waite, Abilene, 3rd, 2:00.64
Triston Cottone, Abilene, 4th, 2:01.65
Girls 3200M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 11:43.87
Arissa Cathey, Abilene, 2nd, 12:22.05
Boys 3200M
Derek Klukas, Chapman, 5th, 10:38.11
Girls 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 3rd, 4:09.05 (Eden Bathurst, Renatta Heintz, Sammy Stout, Chloe Rock)
Girls Javelin
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th, 101-2
Claira Dannefer, Abilene, 6th, 96-09
Boys 4x400M Relay
Abilene, 1st, 3:26.95 (Triston Cottone, Judah Bowell, Grant Waite, Zeb Schultze)
Chapman, 4th, 3:30.52 (Drew Elliott, Darren Klukas, Gage Picking, Kameron Krogman)
Team Points:
Girls
Buhler 110, McPherson 108, Chapman 103, Abilene 66, Clay Center 57, Pratt 38, Ulysses 33, Rock Creek 28, Hugoton 14.
Boys
Buhler 110, McPherson 97, Pratt 81, Chapman 76, Abilene 72.5, Ulysses 36, Hugoton 33.5, Rock Creek 28, Clay Center 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.