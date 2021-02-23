Postseason Timeline

Feb. 25 Girls sub-state quarterfinals

Feb. 26 Boys sub-state quarterfinal

March 4 Girls sub-state semifinals

March 5 Boys sub-state semifinals

March 6 Sub-State finals

March 8 Girls state quarterfinals

March 9 Boys state quarterfinals

March 11 Girls state semis

March 12 Boys state semis

March 13 State championships in Great Bend

Canton-Galva Sub-State

Girls Bracket

Thursday, Feb. 25

(1) Little River (16-3) - BYE

(4) Lincoln (5-7) vs. (5) Goessel (5-13)

(2) Sylvan-Lucas (11-4) vs. (7) Solomon (4-14)

(3) Rural Vista (11-5) vs. (6) Canton-Galva (4-14)

Boys Bracket

Friday, Feb. 26

(1) Little River (18-1) - BYE

(4) Goessel (12-6) vs. (5) Canton-Galva (9-8)

(2) Sylvan-Lucas (13-3) vs. (7) Lincoln (3-10)

(3) Solomon (15-5) vs. (6) Rural Vista (7-10)

Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.

