Postseason Timeline
Feb. 25 Girls sub-state quarterfinals
Feb. 26 Boys sub-state quarterfinal
March 4 Girls sub-state semifinals
March 5 Boys sub-state semifinals
March 6 Sub-State finals
March 8 Girls state quarterfinals
March 9 Boys state quarterfinals
March 11 Girls state semis
March 12 Boys state semis
March 13 State championships in Great Bend
Canton-Galva Sub-State
Girls Bracket
Thursday, Feb. 25
(1) Little River (16-3) - BYE
(4) Lincoln (5-7) vs. (5) Goessel (5-13)
(2) Sylvan-Lucas (11-4) vs. (7) Solomon (4-14)
(3) Rural Vista (11-5) vs. (6) Canton-Galva (4-14)
Boys Bracket
Friday, Feb. 26
(1) Little River (18-1) - BYE
(4) Goessel (12-6) vs. (5) Canton-Galva (9-8)
(2) Sylvan-Lucas (13-3) vs. (7) Lincoln (3-10)
(3) Solomon (15-5) vs. (6) Rural Vista (7-10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.