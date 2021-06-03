Class 1A and 2A State Track Results
Class 1A Girls
Team Scores
Kiowa County 64, Hodgeman County 35, Decatur Community 34, Beloit-St. John’s 34, Doniphan West 32.50, Hanover 32, Rexford-Golden Plains 31, Claflin-Central Plains 24, Burlingame 23, Lincoln 21, Randolph-Blue Valley 21, Ingalls 20, Olpe 20, Santana 20, Elyria Christian 18.50, Victoria 18, Rawlins County 18, Moran-Marmaton Valley 15, Downs-Lakeside 14, Frankfort 11, Lebo 11, Meade 11, Solomon 10, Jackson Heights 10, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 10, Kensington-Thunder Ridge 10, Quinter 10, Attica 10, South Gray 8, Wallace County 8, Stockton 8, Centralia 7, Grainfield-Wheatland 7, Clifton-Clyde 7, White City 7, Kinsley 6, South Barber 6, Osborne 5, Tipton Catholic 5, Pretty Prairie 5, Caldwell 5, Canton-Galva 5, Bucklin 4, Little River 4, Macksville 4, Cunningham 4, Colony-Crest 2, Winoa-Triplains 2, Coldwater-South Central 2, South Haven 1, Stafford 1.
Individuals
Girls 1A Shot Put
Emma Seidl, Solomon 1st 40-00.25, Ja’Asia Stafford, Wallace County 2nd 38-05.50, Jada Lee, White City 3rd 36-03.25, Alexandria Craig, Canton-Galva 4th 35-08.00, Kirsten Schroeder, Wheatland 5th 35-06.75, Debbie Peters, South Gray 6th 35-01.75, Brynna Addleman, Decatur Community 7th 34-09.25, Lacee Wolf, South Barber 8th 33-11.25.
Girls 1A Discus
Toree Slavek, Thunder Ridge 1st 117-11, Kaelyn Means, Stockton 2nd 115-11, Mallory Callihan, Clifton-Clyde 3rd 112-09, Debra Halbert, Caldwell 4th 106-09, Kayler Getz, Quinter 5th 106-01, Olivia Hands, Pawnee Heights 6th 105-10, Reilly Smith, Downs-Lakeside 7th 1-4-11, Jada Lee, White City 8th 102-10.
Class 1A Boys
Team Scores
Hanover 55, Madison 48, Osborne 42, Hamilton 41, Olpe 38, Beloit-St. John’s 35, Macksville 34, Meade 32, La Crosse 30, Jackson Heights 23, South Gray 21, Canton-Galva 19, Dighton 17, Bucklin 16, Cheylin 16, Randolph-Blue Valley 16, Fowler 12, Coldwater-South Central 12, Norwich 11, Lebo 11, White City 11, Scandia-Pike Valley 10, Rozel-Pawnee Heights 9, Centralia 9, Downs-Lakeside 8, Frankfort 8, Logan 7, Kiowa County 6, Tescott 6, Doniphan West 6, Central Christian 6, South Barber 6, Quinter 6, Clifton-Clyde 5, Moscow 5, Stockston 5, Attica 5, Pratt-Skyline 5, Lincoln 5, Clafflin-Central Plains 5, Ness City 5, Otis Bison 4, Almena-Northern Valley 4, Palco 4, Minneola 3, Grainfiled-Wheatland 3, Axtell 3, St. Francis 3, Little River 2, Wichita-Classical School 2, Southern Coffey 2, Pretty Prairie 1, Burlingame 1, Kensington-Thunder Ridge 1, Goessel 1, Rolla 1.
Boys 1A Shot Put
Casey Helm, Madison 1st 55-04.50, Ridge Estes, Bucklin 52-02.25, Dylan Worrell, White City 3rd 51-00.50, Hunter Engle, Madison 4th 49-07.25, Ian Sparks, Logan 5th 48-09.50, Trevor Zarybnicky, Wheatland 6th 48-09.25, Taylor Wamego, Jackson Heights 7th 48-02.00, Tyler Holmes, Central Plains 45-06.50.
Boys 1A Discus
Casey Helm, Madison 1st 164-10, Ridge Estes, Bucklin 2nd 164-03, Bo West, Kiowa County 143-05, Cameron Campuzano, White City 4th 134-08, Jadin Newell, Palco 5th 133-10, Drew Stutesman, Hamilton 6th 130-06, John Serrano, Cheylin 7th 129-03,
Lucas Webster, La Crosse 8th 128-03.
Class 2A
Girls
2A Girls Shot Put
Carrie Roe, Herington 11th 33-03.00
2A Girls Discus
Carrie Roe, Herington 9th 110-10
2A Boys 400M
Conner LaRosa, Herington 11th 53.51
