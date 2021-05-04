The Abilene Cowboy JV baseball team worked a split of a doubleheader with the Beloit Trojans in Abilene last Thursday.
Beloit rallied for a 9-5 win to take the opener while the Cowboys got a walk off triple from freshman Hunter Clark to win the second game 9-8.
In the opener, Beloit scored twice in the top of the first but the Cowboys came back with three runs to take a 3-2 lead. The Trojans bounced back with four runs in the third and added two in the fourth and one in the fifth for the win.
Abilene centerfielder Gavin Hight had a pair of hits for the Cowboys driving in one. Ayden Taylor, Triston Randles and Chris McClanahan all had hits for Abilene in the first game. Third baseman Kayden Timm drove in two Cowboy runs in his two at bats.
McClanahan started on the mound for Abilene allowing three earned runs on five hits through three innings. He walked three and struck out two. Braden Wells tossed the final two frames giving up two unearned runs on two hits. He walked one and struck out two. Wells took the loss in relief.
Clark hit his game-winning walk off triple in the sixth inning of game two to give the Cowboys the 9-8 win.
Abilene took a 2-0 lead in the first but the Trojans came back with four in the second only to have Abilene come back with two to tie in their half of the second and then scored twice in the third and fourth innings for an 8-5 lead. Beloit pushed across three in the fifth for the 8-8 tie.
Clark had two hits in the game and drove in three runs. Samuel Whitehair also had a pair of hits including a double and had an RBI. Hight and Randles had singles for the Cowboys.
Hight started on the bump tossing the first four and one-third innings allowing three earned runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out four.
Freshman Drew Hansen picked up the win in relief throwing the final one and two thirds scoreless baseball giving up three hits while striking out three.
The Cowboy record is now 4-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.