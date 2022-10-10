Holloway

Abilene’s Tyler Holloway (#50) applies pressure to Circle quarterback. Holloway had back-to-back big defensive plays in the game, while recording seven tackles for the Cowboys.

 Brad Anderson

The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Towanda on Friday evening, and ran into a whirlwind of a team with a 40-0 loss to the Circle Thunderbirds.

The Thunderbirds now 5-1 on the season used their strong rushing attack to control the game accumulating 315 of their 545 total yards of offense on the ground.

 

