The Abilene Cowboys traveled to Towanda on Friday evening, and ran into a whirlwind of a team with a 40-0 loss to the Circle Thunderbirds.
The Thunderbirds now 5-1 on the season used their strong rushing attack to control the game accumulating 315 of their 545 total yards of offense on the ground.
Wasting little time in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds jumped out to a quick 14-0 lead. Despite scoring twice, the five offensive drives that Circle had in the first quarter, the Cowboy defense stepped up and stopped a pair of them with defensive interceptions by both Landon Taplin, and Weston Rock.
The Abilene offense would struggle all evening long. The Cowboys only first down of the opening quarter would come at the 6:42 mark when Stocton Timbrook would connect with Keaton Hargrave for a short fourth down pass.
Early in the second quarter, Abilene started what looked to be a promising drive. Starting at their own 35-yard line, the Cowboys used a combination of runs and passes that had them moving the ball. Zach Miller, Weston Rock, and Taygen Funston all had parts in successful plays. All the Abilene momentum was lost when the Thunderbirds intercepted a Timbrook pass attempt at the eight-yard line and then they quickly answered with an offensive score to lead 20-0 with 4:46 to go in the second quarter.
Circle would then finish the half with another offense scoring drive with a touchdown and extra point run with fifty seconds left to lead at halftime 28-0.
The Thunderbirds would continue to add points in the second half when they would score on a pair of long touchdowns of 76 yards, and 56 yards to stretch their lead to the eventual final score of 40-0.
The Cowboys offense was limited to just five first downs in the second half, and totaled 211 yards of offense in the entire game. Offensively, Thomas Keener led the team in rushing with 47 yards, Stocton Timbrook was 15-37 for 128 yards passing and three interceptions, and Taygen Funston led the receivers with two catches for 43 yards, while Keaton Hargrave had six catches for 39 yards.
Defensively, Landon Taplin continued his great season at linebacker by leading the team in recording 14 tackles and an interception. The only other defender with double-digit tackles was Joseph Welsh with 10 tackles.
Abilene now 3-3 on the season currently sits in 8th place in the 4A West division. The playoff system in 4A is set up for the top eight teams to host a first round game, meaning the next couple of games for the Cowboys are important if they want to be able to host a first round playoff contest.
Abilene next plays host to the Augusta Orioles this coming Friday night on what will be Senior Night for the team.
