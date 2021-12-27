SOLOMON – Christmas came a couple of days early for the Solomon Lady Gorillas as they concluded the 2021-22 month of December on the schedule with a 44 to 31 win over Centre Tuesday evening.
“We weren’t really sure how we would react as it had been over a week since the Gorillas last game,” head coach Bill Scheef said. “Many teams in our area didn’t practice last Wednesday due to ‘wind’ storm that blew through our area. Because of that storm our game with Canton-Galva was postponed and add to the mix it’s Christmas time and its easy to lose focus and become distracted and so there was some uncertainty about what we would see vs. Centre.”
Offensively, the Lady Gorillas had their best night of the year both from the field and from the free throw line Scheef said.
“We talk to the girls about shot selection, what is a good shot and when to take it and that was an improvement over our first few games. We’re not where we want to be offensively, as this young group still has much to learn. But it’s getting better and hopefully the girls are gaining some confidence.” Scheef said.
Solomon was led on the floor by senior Tyra Thompson who scored 16 points. Freshman Kiera Smith finished with nine points while two other freshmen added eight and seven points each.
Solomon now heads into the Christmas break with a little momentum as they look forward to a few restful days to share the season with family and friends. They will resume practice on Jan. 29th with their next game scheduled for Jan. 7 at Elyria Christian.
Scoring
Solomon 44, Centre 31
Centre113107 – 31
Solomon8131211 – 44
Centre – Not available.
Solomon – Thompson 16, Newcomer 7, Mclaughlin 8, Boyer 2, Anderson 2, Smith 9.
