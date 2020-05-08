Senior Spring Spotlight
Abilene senior Christian Radabaugh was a two-time state qualifier in relays for the Cowboy track team. He medaled with his teammates in the 4x400M relay and was a two-time qualifier in the 4x800M relay.
“Christian was one of the top 400M and 800M runners in the state,” Abilene head coach Steve Simpson said. “He was also a member of the 4x800M relay team that qualified twice. He earned his fourth letter.”
