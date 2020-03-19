The Chapman High School wrestling team received the first-team academic award for Class 4A.
This honor goes to teams that achieve at least a (first semester) 3.2 GPA average among those that competed at the regional tournament.
Three wrestlers also received all-state academic awards among juniors and seniors. Zach Ferris received first-team honors with a GPA above 3.5. Jacob Doolittle and Ryan Hengemuhle both received honorable mention with their GPA’s in the 3.0-3.49 range.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.