CHAPMAN – COVID-19 concerns really limited the Chapman High School wrestling program this season. After being quarantined for several weeks without much practice time in November and December, the Fighting Irish will take the mat Saturday at Herington.
Second year head coach Zach Lucas welcomes back two state qualifying wrestlers to the 2020-2021 season. Chelsey Armbruster finished fourth at the girls wrestling regional tournament and brought home a sixth place medal at the first KSHSAA Girls State Wrestling Tournament. Justin Wisner McLane placed third at regionals and was a state qualifier for the Irish at 145.
“Our numbers are up from last year, which is a big strength over last year’s team,” Lucas said. “That gives us lots of options at different weights and there is competitiveness within those classes that will get all of the team better as a whole.”
Coach Lucas did indicate that the team is still lacking a few lighter weight classes, which will make it difficult to compete as a team in duals.
“It’s hard to compete as a team when you give up so many open weights,” he said.
Besides Wisner-McLane at 145, Lucas has experience returning at 160/170 in senior Kyler Welling at 182 with senior Ryan Hengemuhle returning for his final year. Juniors Gannon Mosher (195) and Colt Sell (285) also return.
Coach Lucas added that Jacob Schoby would compete at 195 while Brayden Lexow and Jeremiah Hughes will challenge for 220.
On the Irish girls team, Grace Johns and Grace Mosher will join Armbruster to give the team a possible three wrestlers.
“We’re going to take the hand we were dealt and show up each and every practice, match, dual and tournament as prepared as we possibly can be,” Lucas said. “Everybody in our league will be highly competitive and they have a history of great wrestling programs.”
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Chapman Varsity
Wrestling Schedule
Jan. 9 at Herington Tourney
Jan. 16 at Abilene
Jan. 21 vs. Clay Center/Wamego
Jan. 23 at Rock Creek Girls
Tournament
Jan. 26 vs. Marysville
Jan. 28 at Abilene
Feb. 4 vs. Concordia
Feb. 5 at Girls District – TBD
Feb. 6 at Boys District – TBD
Feb. 12 at Boys Regional – TBD
Feb. 13 at Girls Regional – TBD
Feb. 19 at Girls Sub-State – TBD
Feb. 20 at Boys Sub-State – TBD
Feb. 26-27 at State in Salina
