The Chapman Irish Wrestling team took to the road last Thursday for their first dual of the season against perennial powerhouse, Clay Center. It’s always tough opening the season against a team like Clay Center, because they are always tough, said Head Wrestling Coach Zach Lucas in an email sent out after the dual. However, it’s a great litmus test to see how the team stacks up. There were a few bright spots on the night with Justin Wisner-McLane (Jr 152), Michael Shipman (182 So), Brayden Lexow (220 Jr), and Troy Boyd (285 Jr) all winning their matches. Gannon Mosher (195 Sr) and Blake Barnum (106 Fr) also added to the team total as their weight classes were open. There were some tough matches that definitely showed the cracks in our game. That is useful early in the season so that we can fix those little mistakes and have a better chance at going further into the regional and state tournaments.
The Lady Irish also competed against Clay Center as Mena Mann (101 Jr) and Taya Rowley (138 Fr) represented Chapman on the mat. Mann wrestled up a weight class in order to get a match, so she was giving up about 10 lbs to her opponent (which is a LOT in the lighter classes). Mena battled hard, but just didn’t quite have enough to overcome such a weight disadvantage. Rowley also had a tough matchup and came up just short of victory. These early matches for these girls is great, because it gets the jitters out before the bigger tournaments.
On Saturday, the Irish varsity made the jaunt over to Wamego to compete in the Raider Classic Tournament. As a team, the Chapman wrestlers looked miles better than on Thursday, according to Lucas. That’s a testament to how coachable these guys are. We had one day of practice to fix a sizeable amount of mistakes, and they did just that. As a team, Chapman finished in sixth place, only five away from finishing in fourth, he said.
Here are the individual finishes for the Irish:
• Troy Boyd went 5-0 and finished 1st at 285
• Brayden Lexow went 4-1 taking 1st at 220
• Gannon Mosher went 2-3 and placed 6th at 195
• Michael Shipman went 0-2 and had to withdraw due to injury
• Paul Cooper went 2-3 and placed 4th at 170
• Augustus Johns went 3-2 and placed 3rd at 170
• Nick Anderson went 4-1 and finished in 3rd at 160
• Justin Wisner-McLane went 4-1 and took 2nd at 152
• Aiden Rowley went 0-4 in a tough bracket and placed 11th at 138
• Travis Leasure went 1-3 and placed 8th at 126
• Julius Raygoza went 3-2 and placed 4th at 106
The Irish and Lady Irish will host a home dual against Smoky Valley on Thursday, Dec 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 11 will see tournament action by both teams as well. The Irish will travel to Minneapolis while the Lady Irish will return to Clay Center.
