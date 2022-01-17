Chapman High School wrestler Justin Wisner-McLane placed fourth at the Bobcat Classic Wrestling Tournament hosted by Basehor-Linwood High School. Competing against teams from Kansas, Iowa and Nebraska, Wisner-McLane finished fourth at 152 pounds.
Wisner-McLane took his sixth place ranking at 152 by the KWCA and a 13-3 season record to the elite tournament this past weekend. He received a BYE in the opening round before pinning Abilene’s Adian Henely in the second round.
In the third round, Wisner-McLane pinned Ottawa junior Joel Brown to advance to the semifinals. Next up, the Irish wrestler met senior Brady Fankhauser of Shawnee Mission East. Fankhouser was 19-1 on the year and earned a 7-2 decision win over Wisner-McLane, sending him to consolation bracket.
Wisner-McLane met Maddox Nelson next. Nelson, a sophomore from Underwood, Iowa, succumbed to injury in the match sending Wisner-McLane to the third-place match. The Chapman wrestler was then injured in his final match of the tournament facing Sam Duling of Bishop Carroll High School to finish fourth place.
