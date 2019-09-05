ALMA — The Chapman Lady Irish volleyball team traveled to Wabaunsee and came away with two wins over Wabaunsee and Riley County
The Irish won the opening match against Wabaunsee with scores of 25-23 and 25-18. They then won against Riley County 25-18 and 25-22.
Against Wabaunsee, Ashlynn Bledsoe led the attack with six kills while McKenna Kirkpatrick had five. Senior Courtney Lewis was involved in five blocks at her middle blocker position and Bledsoe assisted with three.
Bledsoe had an ace while serving as did freshman Sophia Cavanaugh and freshman Maya Kirkpatrick powered across two aces for the Lady Irish. Junior Libero Brayden Ash had 10 digs, as did Bledsoe.
Senior setter Peyton Suther provided 12 assists in the wins against the host school Wabaunsee.
Kirkpatrick busted 15 kills in the two sets win against Riley County with Bledsoe putting in four aces while serving. Ash and Suther had six digs each and Suther put up 20 assists.
The Lady Irish (4-2) travels to Marysville for a double dual next Tuesday.
