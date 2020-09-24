CHAPMAN – Due to an increase in positive COVID cases, and subsequent quarantines, within the school district and larger community, USD 473 – Chapman will suspended all athletic and activity programs, effective immediately according to statement released Wednesday afternoon by athletic department officials.
The statement went on further to say that all practices and competitions through Oct. 7, will be affected. The school will continue to monitor and re-evaluate the situation.
At this time, the intent is to resume practices on Thursday, Oct. 8. Athletic department officials believe that this target date will still allow all high school athletes an opportunity to be eligible for Kansas State High School Activities Association post-season competitions
Events affected by the suspension include football games at Marysville and home games versus Riley County and Clay Center also Cross Country meets at Council Grove and Ellsworth.
Girls tennis matches at Hillsboro and Abilene will also be affected as well as the NCKL Meet at Clay Center on Oct. 3. The Lady Irish volleyball team will miss matches against Abilene, Wamego and Concordia and at the Silver Lake Tournament.
School officials are hopeful that scheduled contests like regional tennis, volleyball at Clay Center along with the NCKL cross country meet that Chapman is hosting Oct. 15 and the football game with Council Grove may still happen.
They reminded all patrons and students that all dates are tentative and subject to change per local and/or state guidelines and once back in session all Return to Participation Guidelines outlined by KSHSAA would be followed.
