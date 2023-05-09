The Chapman High School girls track team won the competition at the Wamego High School Track Invitational last Friday in Wamego.
Wamego HS Track Invite 2023
Results for Chapman (Top 6)
Boys 100M
Gage Picking, Chapman, 2nd, 11.28
Ian Suther, Chapman, 3rd, 11.34
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 4th, 11.43
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 5th, 11.45
Boys 200M
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 2nd, 23.35
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 5th, 23.48
Ian Suther, Chapman, 6th, 24.08
Boys 400M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 52.11
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 4th, 57.65
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 5th, 57.93
Boys 800M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 6th, 2:13.81
Boys 1600M
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 3rd, 4:37.12
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 5th, 4:52.90
Boys 3200M
Darren Klukas, Chapman, 1st, 10:26.93
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 2nd, 10:31.27
Dakota Nisbeth, Chapman, 5th, 11:50.55
Boys 110M Hurdles
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 2nd, 17.22
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 5th, 18.34
Boys 300M Hurdles
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 4th, 46.09
Ian Sayers, Chapman, 5th, 47.32
Ryan Clark, Chapman, 6th, 47.65
Boys 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 43.59
Boys 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 9:50.12
Boys Shot Put
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 2nd, 43-11.50
Xander Yeauger, Chapman, 6th, 36-11.75
Boys Discus
Weston Langvardt, Chapman, 5th, 114-03
Boys Javelin
Braden Litzinger, Chapman, 4th, 136-01
Ian Suther, Chapman, 5th, 133-08
Boys High Jump
CJ Holm, Chapman, 2nd, 6-02
Carter Rock, Chapman, T-5th, 5-04
Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 5th, 9-06
Boys Long Jump
Aiden Whitley, Chapman, 2nd, 20-00
Boys Triple Jump
Kellan Gruver, Chapman, 4th, 38-06.50
Girls 100M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 12.73
Chandler Bliss, Chapman, 5th, 13.72
Girls 200M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 2nd, 26.64
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 5th, 28.47
Girls 400M
Keira Jones, Chapman, 4th, 1:05.68
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 5th, 1:06.05
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd, 2:19.28
Jade Beary, Chapman, 5th, 2:42.79
Girls 1600M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 5:12.10
Jade Beary, Chapman, 5th, 6:05.59
Hailey Briggs, Chapman, 6th, 6:10.68
Girls 3200M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 1st, 13:11.80
Hailey Briggs, Chapman, 2nd, 14:40.21
Girls 100M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 16.67
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 5th, 59.87
Girls 300M Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 49.48
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 5th, 59.87
Girls 4x100M Relay
Chapman, 1st, 51.78
Girls 4x400M Relay
Chapman, 3rd, 4:33.41
Girls 4x800M Relay
Chapman, 2nd, 11:40.23
Girls Shot Put
Ashleigh Long, Chapman, 1st, 35-10
Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 3rd, 32-03
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 4th, 31-00
Girls Discus
Tanith Elliott, Chapman, 1st, 117-01
Gretchen Hill, Chapman, 4th, 93-06
Abigail Gaston, Chapman, 5th, 91-11
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 89-06
Girls Javelin
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 3rd, 88-03
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th, 85-08
Clare Kuntz, Chapman, 6th, 82-09
Girls High Jump
Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st, 5-04
Avery Baer, Chapman, 4th, 5-0
Girls Pole Vault
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 8-06
Taya Rowley, Chapman, 4th, 7-06
Girls Long Jump
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 1st, 16-09.25
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd, 15-11.25
Lexy Buckley, Chapman, 6th, 13-01
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 1st, 34-08.25
Keira Jones, Chapman, 5th, 31-02.50
Team Scores
Girls
Chapman 85, Wamego 66, Rock Creek 35.
Boys
Wamego 105, Chapman 45, Rock Creek 39.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.