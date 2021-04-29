Individual Results (Top 6)
Boys Javelin
Aiden Puente, Chapman, 1st 150-7
Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 3rd 146-11
Girls High Jump
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st 5-2
Girls Triple Jump
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 34-5
Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th 32-5
Girls Shot Put
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 3rd 33-8
Girls Discus
Macy Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 97-7
Girls 4x800m Relay
Chapman (Jones, Merritt, Crane, Remily) 5th 11:37.72
Boys 4x800m Relay
Chapman (Anderson, Sommer, Picking, Johnson) 5th 9:29.59
Girls 100m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th 17.18
Boys 110m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 16.12
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:14.59
Rumble 4x100m Relay
Chapman (Bliss, Sell, Meuli, Golden) 3rd 54.64
Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman (Locke, Anderson, Remily, Litzinger) 3rd 55.24
Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman (Perea, Whitley, Mead, Jenkins) 6th 47.26
Boys 400M
Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.71
Girls 300m Hurdles
Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 49.44
Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 6th 52.53
Boys 300m Hurdles
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 40.76
Girls 800M
Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 2:23.20
Girls 200M
Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 28.95
Boys 200M
Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 23.69
Eli Winder, Chapman, 3rd 23.82
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:18.09
Girls 4x400m Relay
Chapman (Kirkpatrick, Frieze, Jones, Cavenaugh) 3rd 4:29.35
Boys 4x400m Relay
Chapman (Winder, Sommer, Anderson, Erickson) 2nd 3:36.70
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.