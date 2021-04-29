Individual Results (Top 6)

Boys Javelin

Aiden Puente, Chapman, 1st 150-7

Jon Jenkins, Chapman, 3rd 146-11

Girls High Jump

Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 1st 5-2

Girls Triple Jump

Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 34-5

Sophie Cavanaugh, Chapman, 4th 32-5

Girls Shot Put

Macy Bliss, Chapman, 3rd 33-8

Girls Discus

Macy Bliss, Chapman, 2nd 97-7

Girls 4x800m Relay

Chapman (Jones, Merritt, Crane, Remily) 5th 11:37.72

Boys 4x800m Relay

Chapman (Anderson, Sommer, Picking, Johnson) 5th 9:29.59

Girls 100m Hurdles

Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 4th 17.18

Boys 110m Hurdles

Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 16.12

Girls 1600M

Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 5:14.59

Rumble 4x100m Relay

Chapman (Bliss, Sell, Meuli, Golden) 3rd 54.64

Girls 4x100m Relay

Chapman (Locke, Anderson, Remily, Litzinger) 3rd 55.24

Boys 4x100m Relay

Chapman (Perea, Whitley, Mead, Jenkins) 6th 47.26

Boys 400M

Eli Winder, Chapman, 1st 50.71

Girls 300m Hurdles

Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 49.44

Shannon Anderson, Chapman, 6th 52.53

Boys 300m Hurdles

Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 40.76

Girls 800M

Elyssa Frieze, Chapman, 2nd 2:23.20

Girls 200M

Haley Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 28.95

Boys 200M

Trevor Erickson, Chapman, 2nd 23.69

Eli Winder, Chapman, 3rd 23.82

Girls 3200M

Taylor Briggs, Chapman, 1st 11:18.09

Girls 4x400m Relay

Chapman (Kirkpatrick, Frieze, Jones, Cavenaugh) 3rd 4:29.35

Boys 4x400m Relay

Chapman (Winder, Sommer, Anderson, Erickson) 2nd 3:36.70

