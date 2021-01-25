The Chapman Wrestling team split a home double dual with Wamego and Clay Center recently. Chapman defeated Wamego 38-33 and fell to Clay Center 54-18.
Wamego results:
Ethan Diercks (113) win by forfeit. Travis Leasure (120) wins by forfeit. Gannon Mosher (195) wins by forfeit. Colt Sell (285) wins by forfeit.
Michael Shipman (152) wins by decision 16-11. Kyler Welling (160) losses match. Ryan Clark (170) wins by fall. Ryan Hengemuhle (182) losses match. Jeremiah Highs (220) wins by fall. Justin Wisner-McLane (145) lost by decision.
Clay Center Results
Travis Leasure (120) wins by forfeit. Gannon Mosher (195) wins by forfeit. Justin Wisner-McLane (145) wins by fall.
“While I was surely impressed with our team and how they performed,” Chapman head coach Zach Lucas said. “The chinks in our armor undoubtedly showed in these matches, The good thing about facing such seasoned opponents at this time of the season is that we have time to watch film and fix the small details that will help us once we hit the district tournament. We have some work to do, but these kids are up to the challenge.”
