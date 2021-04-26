CONCORDIA – Chapman High School alum Zach Ferris made history at the National Junior College Wrestling Championships as he brought home gold at 197 pounds to win the tournament and he became the first ever National Champion in Cloud County Wrestling history.
Ferris, an All-State Wrestling standout from Chapman High School, competed as a freshman from Cloud County Community College in the NJCAA National Championships held recently in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Ferris defeated Northern Iowa’s Jose Valdez 3-2 (TB-2) to claim the championship.
In the first round of the finals, Ferris defeated Andrew Letold of Labette County by a fall. Next he won over Ellsworth Community College’s Jerrell Belcher by a 6-4 decision. In the semifinals, Ferris battled Josh McFarland of Iowa Western to a 5-4 (TB-2) decision to advance to the championship match.
