MILFORD – It was a beautiful fall afternoon Thursday when Chapman High School hosted the NCKL Cross Country League Meet at the Milford Lake State Park.
Runners faced tough grades on hills around the park but had dynamic views of Milford Lake on straight a ways while running the course at the lake.
Middle schoolers completed their season while the high school runners tuned up one more time before regional next weekend.
Chapman senior Taylor Briggs capped her senior season with her fourth NCKL championship during her high school career. Briggs jumped out to a huge lead and ran the tough 5K course at 19:03.3. Second place went to Adaline Fulmer of Wamego at 21:44.2
Breaking through the pack to finish third place was Abilene freshman Eden Bathurst. Running her best time of the season, Bathurst ran 22:25.7 to earn her first NCKL medal at the high school level.
Bathurst waivered on running cross country in high school but was encouraged to participate in the summer weights and conditioning program at the high school be her older sister Alice, who also runs on the Cowgirl team.
Eden ran a 7:14 per mile pace on Thursday.
Abilene senior Bailey Rock picked up a sixth place medal to also finish the season on the All-League team. Rock crossed the finish line at 23:04.5.
With Eden Bathurst earning third and Rock sixth, they paced the Cowgirls to a third place team finish in the conference for the season.
Abilene had sophomore Kristin Stroda run 19th (27:54.0), junior Alice Bathurst 24th (28:58.3) and senior Allison Liby finished 25th (29:48.9) as the Cowgirls finished third behind Wamego (42 points) and Marysville (60 points).
In the boy’s varsity final, Marysville freshman Silas Miller claimed the title with a 17:41.0 time. He was followed by two runners from Wamego and a Clay Center sophomore to complete the top four.
Abilene sophomore Grant Waite ran seventh to earn his second All-League medal. His 18:38.2 time broke up a pack of Wamego runners at the top of the heap.
Chapman’s Chris Falls finished 18th with a time of 19:42.8.
Other Cowboy runners were Triston Cottone who finished 20th (19:43.9), Levi Hager (25th 20:26.9), Dayton Wuthnow (26th 20:36.2), Trevor Tovar (27th 20:49.9) and Toben Schwarz (36th 22:32.4).
Chapman also had Taryn Hoffman (29th 21:08.7), Dalton Obermeyer (30th 21:20.3), Joey Alonzo (32nd 21:58.9), Ethan Diercks (33rd 22:09.3), Tyler Dalke (34th 22:21.1) and Levi Gaston (35th 22:22.2).
In the Boys Junior Varsity finals, Wamego took 11 of the top 13 placings. Abilene’s Carson Woodworth finished 15th with a time of 21:38.7.Miqueas Mazo placed 17th at 22:05.0. Also running for the Cowboys was Jack Hunter (23rd 22:43.1), Gavin Sykes (25th 23:04.4), Charlie Hylton (36th 24:49.0), Matt Walter (39th 26:03.5) and Aidan Henely (40th 26:54.1).
Chapman’s runners in the junior varsity race were Daniel Klukas (26th 23:12.4), Kolby Craig (38th 25:54.6) and Vincent Mowry (41st 27:12.4).
