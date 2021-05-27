CHAPMAN – Chapman High School’s once in a lifetime gifted track and field athlete Taylor Briggs looks to finish her brilliant prep career as a twice-awarded three-time state champion Friday evening in Wichita.
Briggs, the four-time Class 4A State Champion in Cross Country, is the defending state champion in Class 4A in 1600M and 3200M. Like every other track and field athlete in Kansas, Briggs was denied the opportunity to compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Holding records at her high school in Chapman in both events, Briggs is looking to better her 2019 state marks and push to over take current state record holder Callie Logue of Girard. Logue set the 1600M record in 2016 at 4:54.44 and she ran the 3200M in 2017 at 10:28.80. Logue also holds the Class 4A 800M mark (2:12.27) set 2017.
“It was a little windy today but I was just trying to qualify for state,” Briggs said of her run at Buhler. “I was working my hardest to get ready for next week. I’m really happy to have Elyssa back and healthy running with me in the 1600M. I’m glad she is not hurting now.”
Briggs ran the state’s best State Meet time in 2019 in 3200M with a mark of 11:10.31 and she crossed first in 1600M with a 4A time of 5:06.18
Last week at the Buhler Regional, Briggs ran 11:25.81 in 3200M and had one of the best qualifying times in the state regardless of class. Her win at Buhler was the best time in Class 4A as Winfield sophomore Kayli Myers ran 13:02.56 to win at Andale. Paola senior Darian Hudgeons ran 12:22.98 to win the Paola Regional and Eudora freshman Sydney Owens crossed at 12:36.32 to win at Tonganoxie. Hudgeons ran third at the 2019 State Meet with an 11:47.94 time.
Briggs ran 5:06.18 to win the 2019 Class 4A 1600M Run as she edged out Bishop Miege’s Fallon Russell at 5:18.93 and Abilene’s Sydney Burton at 5:20.78. At Buhler on Friday, Briggs’s time of 5:06.55 gave her the win while her teammate, freshman Elyssa Frieze crossed second to qualify with a 5:24.80 time. Frieze missed about three weeks due to injury but was cleared to run on Friday at Buhler.
Eudora’s Owens was a double winner as well as she claimed the Tonganoxie 1600M time at 5:32.20. Clearwater’s Hayley Trotter won the Andale Regional with a time of 5:11.42 while Hudgeons repeated as winner at Paola with a mark of 5:38.52. Hudgeons ran sixth at the 2019 State Meet with a time of 5:29.49.
Briggs gets one more shot at getting her name in the state record books as she is scheduled to run the 3200M at 11:00 a.m. Friday inside Cessna Stadium and will be back on the track for the 1600M at about 3:30 p.m.
“I just want to keep running for God,” Briggs said of her final time on the high school track. “I’ll see what He has in store for me but I really want to break five minutes in 1600M. I broke 11 minutes earlier in the season for the 3200M, and I want to just keep getting better at both races. I want to PR at Wichita. I am just so happy to be running this year and getting back to it on the track.”
Record or not, Briggs will take her basket full of medals to the Big 12 next year as she has signed to run Track and Cross Country at Iowa State University.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
