Kirkpatrick medals three times, Frieze twice and Cavanaugh once as Lady Irish finish fourth
WICHITA – Chapman graduate Taylor Briggs capped a brilliant high school athletic career Friday by earning a sweep in Class 4A girls 3200 meters and 1600 meters. It’s the third time in an amazingly gifted high school life that she swept both races at the state meet.
In fact Briggs went undefeated in every state meet event that she ran. She captured the 2021 3200M run at 11:00.93 cutting nearly 26 seconds off her qualifying time at Buhler Regional. Briggs bested second place finisher Darian Hudgeons by almost a full minute at 11:54.29.
Her second gold came in the 1600M where she ran a first place time of 5:01.75 to finish just ahead of her teammate freshman Elyssa Frieze at 5:07.38. Frieze found a late kick to overtake Clearwater sophomore Hayley Trotter to finish runner-up to Briggs.
Briggs is just one of six girls in Kansas’s history to go undefeated and claim four state championships in Cross Country, which she did last fall.
Her double-gold performance helped the Lady Irish to finish strong in the team race. Chapman got multiple medal stand performances by Frieze and sophomore Maya Kirkpatrick.
Frieze ran third in her first state 800-meter finals as well as her second place medal behind Briggs in 3200M. Clearwater’s Trotter won the event with a 2:18.84 finish just six seconds off the meet record set by Callie Logue of Girard in 2017 at 2:12.27. Frieze ran third behind Trotter and Paola senior Marina Johnson at 2:24.11, which was a better time than her regional mark at Buhler.
Kirkpatrick got a personal best jump in Triple Jump on her final attempt of the 4A finals for a state runner-up medal at 35-11.00. Ottawa freshman Emery Keebaugh kept Kirkpatrick from succeeding her sister McKenna as the best in Class 4A Triple Jump with a 36-5.25 best mark. McKenna Kirkpatrick won the 2019 Class 4A State Meet and was the defending champion as the Pandemic wiped out spring sports in Kansas in the spring of 2020.
Maya placed fifth in the Long Jump competition with another personal best 16-07 jump in the finals of the event. Louisburg junior Delaney Wright took gold with an 18-02.25 best jump.
Kirkpatrick also qualified in hurdles and made the finals in both events picking up a sixth place finish in 100 meters hurdles at 16.31, a better mark than her prelim time of 16.41. Wellington sophomore Annalisa Cullens won the meet with a 14.39 time just nine hundredths of second off the state meet record. Kirkpatrick did not place in 300m hurdles but her Chapman teammate Shannon Anderson just missed medaling with a ninth place time of 49.46.
Sophia Cavanaugh had one of her best days of the year as she finished in a tie for second place in girl’s high jump. Cavanaugh and two others cleared 5-04 but Nickerson sophomore Ava Jones had fewer misses during the event for a first place medal. Cavanaugh tied Eudora senior Chloe Rhakker for the runner-up medal. Concordia senior Chloe Conway made 5-00 on the day for a sixth place medal on the awards stand. Abilene’s Amara Johnson made 4-10 but fell to 13th in a tie with seven others.
Cavanaugh jumped 32-11.50 in Triple Jump to place 12th.
Andale’s Katelyn Fairchild dominated the Class 4A throwing events as she earned gold in shot put with a toss of 42-02.50 besting her sister McKenzie by nearly two feet at second place with a mark of 40-06.00. Chapman’s Macy Bliss, fighting a stiff back, tossed the shot 30-10.75.
The Fairchild sisters switched places on the medal stand in discus as the younger sibling won gold at 140-00 to her older sister’s 132-10 second place mark. Chapman’s Tanith Elliott tossed 93-10 and Marie Meuli finished with a mark of 84-04 on Friday.
Katelyn Fairchild came back with a record setting gold medal performance in javelin with a toss of 170-00 breaking the old mark by Roxi Grizzel of Tonganoxie set in 2008. McKenzie Fairchild was second at 159-02 and teammate Samantha Marx was third at 145-07.
Andale dominated the Class 4A girls’ team standings with 137.50 points ahead of Paola at 70, Eudora with 61.50 and Chapman at 56.
Erickson, Winder led Fighting Irish
to 10th place
Trevor Erickson and Eli Winder led the Fighting Irish to a 10th place finish in the Class 4A Boys team standings.
Erickson began the day with a seventh place finish in 100M at 11.36. Bishop Miege’s Jaylen Burch took the event with an 11.02 time. Next, Erickson bested his prelim time of 15.60 by running 15.34 for a fourth place finish in 110m Hurdles. Louisburg junior Tom Koontz won the event at 14.97.
Erickson then returned to the medal stand with a fourth place finish in 300m Hurdles at 40.63. Hayden’s Jake Miller edged Koontz for the best mark at 39.92 in the hurdle race.
Winder finished off his Irish career with a sixth place finish in Long Jump with a mark of 20-10.25, a personal best. Nickerson senior Philippe Manga jumped 21-11.25 for gold.
Winder’s best mark of the day came with a runner-up leap of 43-04.75 in Triple Jump. His mark, another personal best, was only beaten by Miege senior Carson Key with a mark of 45-07.50.
Winder earned his third state medal of the year with a fourth place at 400M. He ran 50.89 to reach the podium as El Dorado junior Tylen Ashihi ran first at 49.59.
Erickson anchored Chapman’s 4x400m Relay team and Winder ran the first leg and with teammates Duncan Gay and Nick Anderson to finish ninth, just off the medal stand at 3:34.60.
Seniors Jon Jenkins and Aiden Pruente qualified in javelin with Jenkins finishing with a 10th place mark of 147-02 and Pruente’s 145-06 was good for 12th in the State.
Class 4A State Track Meet Results
Girls Team Scores
Andale 137.50, Paola 70, Eudora 61.50, Chapman 56, Louisburg 43, Independence 36.50, Baldwin 31, Ottawa 26, Wellington 26, Clearwater 22, Towanda-Circle 22, Buhler 17, Rose Hill 17, Wamego 16, Bishop Miege 15, McPherson 14, Nickerson 12.50, Winfield 12, Clay Center 10, Holton 10, Abilene 8, Pratt 8, Tonganoxie 8, Topeka-Hayden 6, Mulvane 4, Ulysses 4, Fort Scott 3, Concordia 3, Augusta 2 and Parsons 1.
Individuals:
Girls 400M
Delaney Wright, Louisburg, 1st 58.30, Nijah White, Independence, 2nd 59.47, Madeline Schrand, Andale 3rd 1:00.28, Natalie Hillebert, Hayden 4th 1:00.76, Summer Spigle, Ottawa 5th 1:01.92, Emma Vohs, Louisburg, 6th 1:02.09, Isabelle Harvey, Baldwin 7th 1:02.38, Emily Whorton, McPherson 8th 1:02.89.
Chloe Rock, Abilene 12th 1:03.83.
Girls 800M
Hayley Trotter, Clearwater 1st 2:18.84, Marina Johnson, Paola 2nd 2:22.38, Elyssa Frieze, Chapman 3rd 2:24.11, Phoebe Fletcher, Eudora 4th 2:24.40, Diana Messick, Baldwin, 5th 2:24.58, Ella Beth, Fort Scott, 6th 2:27.06, Ember Renfro, Independence 7th 2:27.63, Sydney Owens, Eudora 8th 2:28.05.
Bailey Rock, Abilene, 16th 2:38.83.
Girls 1600M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman 1st 5:01.75, Elyssa Frieze, Chapman 2nd 5:07.38, Hayley Trotter, Clearwater 3rd 5:08.13, Sydney Owens, Eudora 4th 5:31.16, Riley Smith, Baldwin, 5th 5:36.32, Phoebe Fletcher, Eudora, 6th 5:41.90, Jana Landreth, Baldwin, 7th 5:43.31, Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 8th 5:43.84.
Girls 3200M
Taylor Briggs, Chapman 1st 11:00.93, Darian Hudgeons, Paola, 2nd 11:54.29, Sydney Owens, Eudora, 3rd 12:11.80, Kayli Myers, Winfield, 4th 12:22.61, Mackenzie Mayer, Eudora, 5th 12:31.10, Eden Bathurst, Abilene 6th 12:38.76, Charlee Lind, Wamego 7th 12:48.67, Alexa Marshall, Rose Hill 8th 12:56.76.
Girls 100m Hurdles
Annalisa Cullens, Wellington 1st 45.05, Caylin Seely, Buhler 3rd 15.25, Sarah Perico, Bishop Miege, 4th 16.08, Grace Rowland, Andale, 5th 16.29, Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman 6th 16.31, Makeena Longacre, Eudora, 7th 16.51, Piper Camp, Andale, 8th 17.46.
Girls 4x400M Relay
Andale, 1st 4:09.45, Paola 2nd 4:13.73, Clearwater 3rd 4:15.80, Baldwin 4th 4:16.69, Eudora 5th 4:17.38, Independence 6th 4:17.50, Abilene (Chloe Rock, Bailey Rock, Samantha Stout, Allison Cross) 7th 4:18.36, McPherson 8th 4:20.53.
Girls 4x800M Relay
Baldwin 1st 9:55.42, Eudora 2nd 10:06.58, Winfield 10:13.64, Paola 4th 10:13.89, Mulvane 5th 10:15.70, Abilene (Bailey Rock, Samantha Stout, Chloe Rock, Eden Bathurst) 6th 10:25.98, Andale 7th 10:29.55, McPherson 8th 10:37.13.
Girls High Jump
Ava Jones, Nickerson, 1st 5-04, Sophia Cavanaugh, Chapman T-2nd 5-04, Chloe Thakker, Eudora, T-2nd 5-04, Nijah White, Independence T-4th 5-00, Alexis Horsch, Andale, T-4th 5-00, Chloe Conway, Concordia 6th 5-00, Sarah Perico, Bishop Miege 7th 4-10, Kinsley McCauley, Winfield 8th 4-10.
Amara Johnson, Abilene 13th 4-10
Girls Long Jump
Delaney Wright, Louisburg 1st 18-02.25, Maggie Kauk, Paola, 2nd 17-08.25, Sarah Perico, Bishop Miege 3rd 17-04.75, Nala Burns, Independence 4th 16-11.50, Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman 5th 16-07.00, Hailey Schlup, Paola, 6th 16-06.75, Maycee Anderson, Augusta 7th 16-06.75, Ali Zeka, Wellington 8th 16-05.50.
Girls Triple Jump
Emery Keebaugh, Ottawa 1st 36-05.25, Maya Kirkpatrick, Chapman 2nd 35-11.00, Madison Craig, Clay Center 3rd 35-09.00, Hailey Schlup, Paola 4th 35-06.00, Maggie Kauk, Paola, 5th 35-03.75, Haley Thrush, Rose Hill 6th 35-03.00, Grace Rowland, Andale 7th 34-08.50, Iniya Hinman, Parsons, 8th 34-06.25.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.