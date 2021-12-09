CHAPMAN – Chapman High School seniors Colt Sell and Eli Riegel were recently named to the Class 3A All-State Football Squad by the Kansas Football Coaches Association for the 2021 season.
Sell at 6-2, 280 was tagged as one of the five offensive linemen as being the best in the state in Class 3A. Joining Sell were Garrett McCaskill of Andale, Frontenac’s Cruz Blair, Concordia’s Dalton Owen and Dawson Adams of Southeast of Saline.
Riegel and fellow NCKL running back Keyan Miller of Concordia were named to the backfield of the Class 3A offensive team. Riegel became one of the best running backs to ever wear the Irish uniform.
Southeast of Saline’s Chase Poague and Cheney’s Luke Grace were named the wide receivers while Pratt’s Enoch Walton was slotted at fullback/tight end. Riley County’s Trey Harrison earned mention as an athlete while Cheney’s Harrison Voth nabbed the starting quarterback nod.
On defense for the All-State squad were four linemen, four linebackers and four defensive backs. Southeast of Saline’s Dalton Bunch earned a spot on the D-Line while his teammate Mathew Rodriquez was honored at linebacker.
Joining Bunch on the line were Frontenac’s Landon Dean, Parson’s Isiah Tyson and Kody Schalk of Columbus. At linebacker, State Champion Andale landed two spots for Logan Spexarth and Ivan Lies. Prairie View’s Colton McCammon took the fourth slot alongside Rodriquez and the two from Andale.
The defensive backfield was led by Concordia’s Cav Carlgren with support from Holcomb’s Levi Knoll, Parson’s Dion Sylvester and Hesston’s Max Werner.
Clearwater’s Tate Martin was named the Class 3A kicker/punter while his teammate Cole Keesling earned best kick returner honors.
The Coaches Association also recognized Andale head coach Dylan Schmidt for his championship season.
