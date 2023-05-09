Ian Wooldridge placed third at Class 4A Regional Tennis Tournament

Chapman junior Ian Wooldridge, shown here playing earlier this season, placed third at the Class 4A Regional Tennis Tournament that qualified him for State beginning this Friday in Pratt.

 File photo by Brad Anderson

BUHLER – Chapman’s Ian Wooldridge placed third at the Class 4A Tennis Regional Friday afternoon in Buhler.

Wooldridge, a junior, will advance to the Class 4A State Championship this weekend. Wooldridge defeated the three seed Ethan Elder of McPherson in the third place match to end the Regional Tournament. He opened the day by defeating Abilene’s Charlie Hylton and then bested McPherson’s Bryson Archer, who entered the tournament as the fourth seed.

 

