BUHLER – Chapman’s Ian Wooldridge placed third at the Class 4A Tennis Regional Friday afternoon in Buhler.
Wooldridge, a junior, will advance to the Class 4A State Championship this weekend. Wooldridge defeated the three seed Ethan Elder of McPherson in the third place match to end the Regional Tournament. He opened the day by defeating Abilene’s Charlie Hylton and then bested McPherson’s Bryson Archer, who entered the tournament as the fourth seed.
In the semifinals, Wooldridge matched up against the number one seed and eventual champion Davian Spies of Buhler 6-3, 6-1. Wooldridge then moved to the third place match, which he won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
The State Qualifiers from the Buhler Regional in singles are Davian Spies, Buhler, 20-4; Amos Harder, Buhler, 18-11; Ian Wooldridge, Chapman, 21-5; Ethan Elder, McPherson, 15-12; Bryson Archer, McPherson, 13-9 and Anthony Davies, Clay Center, 26-3.
In doubles action, Clay Center, Buhler and McPherson will each send two doubles entries. McPherson’s Alex Berger/Kayden McVicker (20-11) finished first. Buhler’s Brock Hilger/Von Woleslagel (18-12) was second. Clay Center’s Brooks Craig/Taige Pfizenmaier (15-5) placed third. Fourth went to McPherson’s Viggo McHenry/Hunter Mendez at 16-12. Buhler’s Eli Biggs/Merick Manns (13-13) was fifth and Clay Center’s John Alton/Jonah Bush (25-5) were sixth.
Abilene High School’s young tennis team’s season ended at the Regional Tournament. Both singles, Carson Hess and Hylton lost in the opening round. The doubles team of Jeremiah Bathurst/Marcus Fry went 1-2 on the day. The team of drew Jermark and Nathan Schwarz fell in the opening match.
Chapman’s doubles team of Ethan Hamilton and Donald Won fell to the Clay Center team of Alton/Bush in the opener. The Irish’s number two singles Tyler Coiso (8-14) dropped his opening match to Davies of Clay Center.
The Class 4A State Tennis Tournament begins Friday at the Walter Blake Tennis Complex in Pratt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.