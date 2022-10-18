Elyssa Frieze

Chapman junior Elyssa Frieze, shown here playing at the Abilene Invitational, finished runner up in Class 4A Girls State Tennis Saturday in Prairie Village. Frieze is a three time qualifier and medalist after placing third a year ago.

 Photo by Brad Anderson

PRARIE VILLAGE – Chapman junior Elyssa Frieze battled her Regional Champion foe Ainzley Zulueta of Topeka Hayden in the finals for the second weekend in a row. After a hard-fought battle, the results were the same and Zulueta added State Champion to her awards resume and Frieze picked up the bronze medal.

Frieze, who had only one defeat during the regular season, met the twice-beaten Zulueta in the Class 4A Regional Championship hosted by Topeka Hayden High School two Saturdays ago. This time the matchup was for all the marbles in the Class 4A singles championship match.

 

