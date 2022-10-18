PRARIE VILLAGE – Chapman junior Elyssa Frieze battled her Regional Champion foe Ainzley Zulueta of Topeka Hayden in the finals for the second weekend in a row. After a hard-fought battle, the results were the same and Zulueta added State Champion to her awards resume and Frieze picked up the bronze medal.
Frieze, who had only one defeat during the regular season, met the twice-beaten Zulueta in the Class 4A Regional Championship hosted by Topeka Hayden High School two Saturdays ago. This time the matchup was for all the marbles in the Class 4A singles championship match.
Zueleta won the battle 6-2, 6-3 to claim the top prize in the state. Frieze however had an amazing journey as well as she successfully won three matches to reach the finals. Frieze opened tournament play with a top seed bye in the opening round.
In her first match on the court, Frieze defeated Reichenberger of Wellington 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals. There she met up with and defeated one of the winningest opponents in the state, a Regional Champion in her own right, Hayden Bellamy of Colby. This pair battled to a 6-2, 7-6(7-4) win for Frieze.
Waiting for her in the finals was Zuletta, her nemesis from regionals. Zuelleta reached the finals by defeating Pratt’s Bailey Jackson 6-0, 6-0; Winfield’s Vivien Lazlo 6-3, 6-3; and Independence’s Abby Veile 6-2, 6-1.
Frieze is a three-time state qualifier and three-time state medalist for Chapman and will return for her senior season in 2023.
Chapman freshman Avery Baer also qualified for state in her first year of high school competition. Baer dropped her opening match to Kyndall Sanbo of McPherson 6-4, 6-2. She then met Sandbo’s sister Maryn Sanbo and fell 9-2 in her second match.
Chapman coach Christal Ade also had a doubles team of Tannith Elliott, and Grace Merritt qualify for state competition. The Irish pair fell to a Wellington pair 6-2, 6-1 and then dropped their second match to Fort Scott 9-2.
The Class 4A top medalists were Zueleta of Hayden, Frieze of Chapman, Sebits of Trinity Academy, Veile of Independence, and Bellamy of Colby. The Top Five in doubles were Sandstorm/Sheetz of Hayden, Trinity Academy’s Dunne/Majors, McPherson’s R. Kuhn/B. Kihn, Schlorholtz/Mattix from Independence and Wellington’s Lynnes/Cornejo.
Team awards went to Hayden, Independence and Trinity Academy.
