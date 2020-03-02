SALINA – Chapman High School senior Zach Ferris finished his high school wrestling career with a fourth place finish at the Class 4A State Wrestling Tournament in Salina.
Ferris, 39-3, opened with a pin over Ottawa sophomore Jared Ferguson before winning a 9-1 decision over Ulysses senior Jace Garrison. In the semis, Connor Searcy of Tonganoxie got a 7-3 decision over Ferris. Searcy would become the eventual state champion.
On the backside of the bracket, Ferris earned a 5-1 decision over Garnett’s Dallas Higginbotham to reach the third/fourth place match. In that match, Wellington junior Kenny Fehrman got an 8-4 win.
“Zach had a great year,” Chapman head coach Zach Lucas said. “He has given a lot to this program. We wish him success at Cloud County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.