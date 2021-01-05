CHAPMAN – Chapman senior Trevor Erickson has been named to play for the West Squad in the 48th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl to be played Saturday, June 26th at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.
Erickson, the NCKL first team quarterback the last two seasons, led the Irish football team to a 4-3 record during the COVID-19 interrupted season of 2020. The Irish went 1-2 in the conference with a 46-0 win over Abilene but dropped games to Clay Center 21-14 and Concordia 41-28.
The Chapman athlete was also first team NCKL as a defensive back in 2020. He also received All-State recognition from Sports in Kansas, The Wichita Eagle and The Topeka Capital Journal.
“There are so many great players out here in the West,” said West head coach Lucas Melvin. “I feel like we have tremendous talent at every position. I don’t think they’re just talented players, but great young men and I’m excited to get to work with them.”
A Kansas State University football commit for the Class of 2021, Erickson will be joined on the West Squad by Ethan Allen, Oakley; Nic Allen, Riley County; Shadryon Blanka, St. Francis; Julius Bolden, Wichita Northwest; Noah Bolticoff, Rose Hill; Carter Brown, Inman; Tanner Cash, Clearwater; Spencer Davidson, Minneapolis; Kenny Fehrman, Wellington; Jayden Garrison, Little River; Doug Grider, Halstead; Holt Hanzlick, Hoisington; Gavin Haselhorst, Hays; Christien Hawks, Norton; Jack Hawver, Hutchinson; Nick Herrman, Wichita Collegiate; Damian Ilalio, Manhattan; Jake Johnson, Maize South; Wetu Kalomo, Wichita NW; Koy Kenny, Ulysses; Andrew Khoury, Junction City; Isiah Maikori, Andover; Trey Nuzum, Garden City; Harlan Obioha, Hoxie; Oz Perez, Holcomb; Ben Purvis, Bishop Carroll; Jacob Rees, Andover Central; Darby Roper, Haven; Josh Sanders, Maize; Maximus Shannon, Ark City; Jake Shope, Goddard; Ty Sides, Phillipsburg; Ethan Stulsatz, Kapum Mt. Carmel; Lem Wash, Derby and Cayden Winter, Andale.
Melvin is the head coach of Norton High School while the East will have DeSoto’s Brian King calling the plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.