CHAPMAN - Chapman High School freshman tennis player Elyssa Frieze has been named to the Class 4A All-State Tennis Team by the Kansas Tennis Coaches Association.
The KTCA named the All-State Tennis teams earlier this week and named the standout freshman from Chapman to be a recipient of the honor. Frieze was one of the top singles players in the state of Kansas after finishing third place in the tough Buhler regional that saw the top three singles players medal in the top five at the Class 4A State Tournament.
Frieze finished the year with her only losses going to state champion Isabella Sebits of Wichita Trinity (6-1, 6-1) and to Annabelle Adams of Towanda-Circle in the Buhler Regional. Adams placed third in the state after defeating Buhler’s Brittany Teufel 6-1, 6-0. Teufel finished second in the Buhler regional.
Members of the Class 4A All-State Tennis Team are sophomore Isabella Sebits of Trinity Academy, junior Lily Conrad of Collegiate, junior Ella Graham of Collegiate, sophomore Emma Mantovani of Collegiate, seniors Lanna Chase, Kenzi Gillispie and Annabelle Adams, all of Circle, seniors Allyson Meier and Jennifer Voegeli of Topeka Hayden, seniors Brittany Teufel and Alexis Hutton of Buhler, sophomore Kayla Babcock of Buhler, seniors Piper Marquez and Tia Gregory of Independence and Frieze of Chapman.
